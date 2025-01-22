Panthers at Kings projected lineups

PANTHERS (28-17-3) at KINGS (25-14-5)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Akil Thomas -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Thomas could enter the lineup for the first time since Dec. 28; if he does play, it likely would be the first time the Kings dress 12 forwards and six defensemen since Nov. 30; they have played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the past 19 games. … Doughty, a defenseman, remains out but will travel with Los Angeles for its upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.