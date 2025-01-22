Panthers at Kings projected lineups

PANTHERS (28-17-3) at KINGS (25-14-5)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Akil Thomas -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Thomas could enter the lineup for the first time since Dec. 28; if he does play, it likely would be the first time the Kings dress 12 forwards and six defensemen since Nov. 30; they have played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the past 19 games. … Doughty, a defenseman, remains out but will travel with Los Angeles for its upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.