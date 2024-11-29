Lundell gets short-handed goal, assist in Panthers win against Hurricanes

A.J. Greer scored the go-ahead goal early in the third, and Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers (14-9-1), who have won two in a row following a four-game skid. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker and Eric Robinson scored for the Hurricanes (16-6-1), who had won two in a row and nine straight at home. Spencer Martin made 24 saves.

Greer gave Florida a 4-3 lead at 4:58 of the third period, gathering a pass in the neutral zone and scoring on a wrist shot from above the circles. Lundell extended it to 5-3 at 9:08 when he scored short-handed on the rebound of Eetu Luostarinen's shot on a 2-on-1.

Sam Bennett scored an empty-net goal with seven seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.

Jesper Boqvist gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 2:26 of the first period, scoring on a backhand through traffic from above the left circle.

Jarvis tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 5:42. Sebastian Aho made a stretch pass to Jarvis, who got behind the Florida defense and deked to his backhand to score in his third straight.

Aleksander Barkov intercepted Brent Burns’ clearing attempt and fed Reinhart, who cut to the slot and scored to put Florida up 2-1 at 11:21. It was his NHL-leading 18th goal of the season.

Verhaeghe extended it to 3-1 at 9:05, skating the puck from Florida’s defensive zone and scoring on a wrist shot under the crossbar.

Walker cut it to 3-2 at 6:24 of the second period. He used a screen to score on a wrist shot from inside the blue line.

Robinson tied it 3-3 at 17:18 after tipping Jalen Chatfield’s shot from the right point.