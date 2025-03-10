Ekblad of Panthers suspended 20 games

Aaron Ekblad was suspended 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, the NHL announced on Monday.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the suspension to the Florida Panthers defenseman is accompanied by a mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment.

Because the Panthers only have 18 regular-season games remaining, the 29-year-old will not be eligible to return until the third game of the Eastern Conference First Round.

“As the NHL announced, I have been suspended for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock,” Ekblad said in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association. “Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.

“I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates.”

Ekblad, who was selected by Florida with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, has 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) and a plus-11 rating in 56 games this season. He plays on the top defense pair with Gustav Forsling.

The Panthers (40-21-3), who have won six in a row, are in first place in the Atlantic Division, four points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will play their first game without Ekblad at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SN, TVAS).