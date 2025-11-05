Gauthier gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks score 7 to pull away from Panthers

Forward also has assist for 1st career 4-point game, Anaheim wins 4th straight

FLA at ANA | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Cutter Gauthier scored his first NHL hat trick, and the Anaheim Ducks pulled away from the Florida Panthers for their fourth straight win, 7-3 at Honda Center on Tuesday.

Gauthier also had an assist for his first career four-point game.

Nikita Nesterenko had a goal and an assist, and Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry each had two assists for the Ducks (8-3-1), who have won six of seven. Lukas Dostal made 18 saves.

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers (6-6-1), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Gauthier gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 3:09 of the first period, scoring five-hole on a breakaway.

Marchand tied it 1-1 at 10:14 on a breakaway following a Ducks turnover in the neutral zone.

Gauthier scored on the power play to put the Ducks back ahead 2-1 at 15:17 with a one-timer from the right circle.

Rodrigues scored on a breakaway to tie it 2-2 at 5:21 of the second period before Luostarinen’s power-play goal gave Florida a 3-2 lead at 10:37. He scored from in close off a feed from Rodrigues.

Anaheim then scored five consecutive goals.

Gauthier scored again on the power play to complete the hat trick and tie it 3-3 at 15:36 with a one-timer from the right circle. It was his Ducks-leading 10th goal of the season.

Nesterenko moved Anaheim in front 4-3 at 17:19 of the second when he scored his first goal of the season on a rebound.

Rodrigues went to the locker room after a collision with Carlsson on a power play 51 seconds into the third period, resulting in a five-minute major interference penalty and a game misconduct on Carlsson.

Rodrigues returned just before Jacob Trouba scored a rebound to extend it to 5-3 at 11:43 of the third period.

Chris Kreider scored off a tip to push it to 6-3 at 13:21, and Jansen Harkins swept the puck into the net while on his stomach at 14:47 for the 7-3 final.

Latest News

Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights shut out Red Wings

Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

Olofsson scores twice, Avalanche cool off Lightning

Rantanen, Stars rally past Oilers, extend point streak to 7

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres

Mailbag: Maple Leafs still trying to find way without Marner; next Makar contract

Mammoth GM discusses team’s strong start, growth in Utah with NHL.com

Kennedy's pep talk to Maple Leafs from atop goal net captured in famous photo

Wilson says making Canada Olympic roster 'would mean the world'

Flyers recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Khusnutdinov, Bruins rally past Islanders in shootout

Kochetkov makes 25 saves in season debut, Hurricanes shut out Rangers

Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars players attend ‘Monday Night Football’ for 2027 Stadium Series news