Verhaeghe gets 2 points, Panthers defeat Ducks

Florida added to its lead 52 seconds later after the Ducks turned the puck over behind their net and Verhaeghe scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-1 at 18:49.

McTavish kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush with Cutter Gauthier and scored from the right circle with 48 seconds left in the first period to cut the lead to 3-2.

"Bouncing puck and just got a nice bounce," McTavish said. "I was going to go to Cutter right away, but the (defense) kind of cheated and just saw some room over the glove and just kind of trusted my instincts."

The Panthers could not take advantage of a 5-on-3 for 43 seconds early in the second period, but maintained the lead heading into the third.

"I thought the second period was great," Cronin said. "We had the puck most of the period, felt there was a lot of momentum going into the third period. I felt really confident. We were skating well in the second and generated some quality chances."

Sam Bennett scored from the left hash marks 19 seconds into the period to make it 4-2, his first goal in 21 games.

"It's always nice to get one, especially when you haven't scored for a while," Bennett said. "Sometimes you feel like one's never going to go in, but you've just got to be patient."