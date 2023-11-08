Oilers counting on better goaltending, depth scoring to turn season around

The Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1) are not off to the start they envisioned entering the season.

With reigning Hart, Art Ross and Rocket Richard Trophy winner Connor McDavid, along with Leon Draisaitl and the majority of their roster back from last season, Edmonton was expected to be a Stanley Cup contender.

Instead, the Oilers find themselves 31st in the NHL standings heading into their game at the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW). San Jose has three points this season, the only team with fewer than Oilers (five).

Here are five things Edmonton needs to improve to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.

1. Better goaltending

Goaltending has been an issue for the Oilers, and they attempted to address the problems by waiving Jack Campbell and assigning him to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and calling up Calvin Pickard.

Pickard is expected to get the start at San Jose. He has a 2-2-0 record in four starts in Bakersfield with a 2.03 goals against average and .939 save percentage.

"Obviously, Jack's a popular teammate and maybe this serves of a little bit of a wakeup call for a lot of guys," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said Wednesday.

Pickard is in the second of a two-year contract ($762,500 average annual value at the NHL level) he signed with Edmonton on July 13, 2022. He has played in 116 NHL games (35-54-10, 3.04 GAA, .903 save percentage).

"He's another good teammate, anytime he's been around our team he's fit in," Woodcroft said. "His numbers speak for themselves. … For 'Pick' to come up, it's a great opportunity for him, he has great NHL experience. I would say it's an opportunity for Jack Campbell too. It's an opportunity for him to go play a lot, refine some aspects of his game, get back to feeling confident and we'll see where he ends up."

Campbell, who is in the second year of a five-year, $25 million contract ($5 million AAV) signed on July 13, 2022, has a 1-4-0 record with a 4.50 GAA and .873 save percentage. Stuart Skinner is 1-4-1 with a 3.99 GAA and .856 save percentage in seven games (six starts) this season.

2. Defensive awareness

The Oilers went into the season touting a new defensive system, focused more on zone defending than man-to-man play, but it is still a work in progress.

Edmonton has given up 47 goals in 11 games this season (4.27 per game). Only the Minnesota Wild (48) and the Sharks (55) have given up more and only San Jose has allowed more per game (4.58).

Although Woodcroft said goals conceded on the rush, penalty kill, or following a turnover in the defensive zone are not considered defensive system related by him and his coaching staff, he admitted that the Oilers need to play harder in front of their own net and have better awareness of opponents around them.

Evan Bouchard is one defenseman that needs to improve in that regard, as does Vincent Desharnais. Mattias Ekholm missed all of training camp with lower-body issues, which has him off to a slow start, but is starting to find his game.