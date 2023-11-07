Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

EDMONTON -- Jack Campbell was placed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Campbell, who is 1-4-0 in five starts with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage, will be assigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League if he clears waivers. He has the third-worst GAA and fifth-worst save percentage among goalies to play at least five games this season.

The 31-year-old is in the second year of a five-year, $25-million contract ($5 million average annual value) he signed with Edmonton as an unrestricted free agent on July 13, 2022.

Edmonton (2-8-1) is seventh in the Pacific Division and has the second-fewest points in the League (five), ahead of only the San Jose Sharks (one), who they play at SAP Center on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; Hulu, ESPN+, SNW) in the second of a three-game road trip. The Oilers are on a three-game losing streak and have lost seven of their past eight games (1-6-1).

The Oilers lost 6-2 at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Edmonton outshot Vancouver 43-36 in the game and 21-8 in the first period but trailed 3-1 at the first intermission.

Stuart Skinner started and gave up six goals on 36 shots in the loss. He is 1-4-1 with a 3.99 GAA and .856 save percentage in seven games (six starts) this season.

"I think you've heard me say things a million times, our goaltenders wear the same jerseys as the rest of the team," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said Monday. "[Are] there moments that our goaltending can be better? Yeah, there are. [Are] there moments that our team or individual players at different positions can be better? Yeah. The nature of that position is that you're the last line so if a mistake is made, it ends up in the net. If you're a forward, you make a mistake, you're usually away from the net and there [are] other people that can usually help cover."

If Campbell is not claimed and assigned to the AHL, the Oilers would then be able to call up Olivier Rodrigue or Calvin Pickard from Bakersfield.

Rodrigue is 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .986 save percentage in the AHL this season. Pickard is 2-2-0 in four games with a 2.03 GAA and .939 save percentage.

Campbell was signed to be the Oilers No. 1 goalie, going 21-9-4 with a 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage in 36 games (34 starts) last season. He was replaced by Skinner, who was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year last season, going 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Skinner started all 12 games for the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season (5-6, 3.68 GAA, .883 save percentage), but was relieved by Campbell in four of them (1-0, 1.01 GAA< .961 save percentage). Edmonton was eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in six games.

Edmonton is allowing 4.27 goals per game this season, the second-worst in the NHL behind San Jose (4.91).