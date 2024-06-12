Rodrigues' lessons from past teammates paying off for Panthers in Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Evan Rodrigues is laughing.
“Uh-uh,” he says. “Uh-uh, nice try. No chance.”
The Florida Panthers forward is in the dressing room at Baptist Health IcePlex, the team’s practice facility, and he is discussing the long and winding path he has taken to arrive here. After going undrafted, Rodrigues has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche before arriving in Florida this season.
And in doing so, he has been a teammate of some of the game’s top players, with Jack Eichel in Buffalo and Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh and Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado and, now, Aleksander Barkov in Florida.
He is asked what he has taken from the centers, learned from them in his time around them.
“Honestly, the work habits. The competitiveness,” he said. “All these guys hate to lose. Like, they hate to lose. They may show it in different ways, some may be more -- the word 'theatrical' comes to my mind -- maybe more vocal about it. But down deep when you know ... they’re usually the most angry guy, whether they hold it in or whether they express it, usually the most angry guy in the room.
“I think that drive, the hating to lose, the wanting to be great, really drives them. I think it’s definitely a big quality to have in an elite player.”
So who is the most theatrical? It’s not Barkov, is it?
This is where Rodrigues starts laughing. This is where he clams up.
“That’s all I’ll give you,” he says. “It’s not him. That’s all I’ll give you.”
Rodrigues is taking a star turn himself in the Stanley Cup Final. He is leading the best-of-7 series with three goals in two games on home ice to help the Panthers take a 2-0 lead. He scored once in a 3-0 win in Game 1 and twice, including the game-winning goal, in a 4-1 triumph in Game 2. The series resumes with Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).