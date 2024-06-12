Panthers using same approach for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers were in an understandably upbeat mood before they hopped on their plane Wednesday afternoon, despite the rainy weather in Florida.
Their captain and first-line center Aleksander Barkov was with them and feeling better, and they have a 2-0 lead on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final heading into Game 3 of the best-of-7 series at Rogers Place on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, TVAS, SN). Barkov practiced Wednesday after missing the final 9:28 of their 4-1 win in Game 2 on Monday following a high hit from Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl, who was given a two-minute penalty for roughing.
"Always a pleasure to have him around," Panthers forward Anton Lundell said. "We never want to have him out, so we're all happy that he was back and he's doing great."
That included coach Paul Maurice, who was admittedly "grumpy" in the aftermath of Game 2, but his mood has improved greatly with Barkov likely to play Game 3.
"It's the driver of my mood, right?" Maurice said. "You go through that fear 'maybe' is the right word. Nobody wants to lose their captain and you don't know if you have or not for a block of time. And then you find out there's a good chance you're not going to and you're in a much better mood."
Two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time, the Panthers might have to control their emotions a little. Teams leading 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 Cup Final go on to win the series 91 percent of the time (49-5).