Panthers using same approach for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

"Obviously, team defense is something that we do pretty well," Panthers forward Kyle Okposo said. "I don't think many players around the League are winning a footrace against 97 (McDavid). I think that it's defending by committee."

The Panthers have not allowed more than two goals in winning their past five games. Of the six total goals they gave up, only one was scored 5-on-5.

The Oilers power play, which clicked at a League-best 37.3 percent though the first three rounds of the playoffs, was 0-for-4 with one shot on goal in Game 2 and is 0-for-7 in the Final.

"We won some face-offs, and we got the clear right way away and that kills off some time," Panthers forward Kevin Stenlund said. "We're just trying to pressure them when we can and, obviously, you've got to be smart. You can't just force pressure, but pressure when you can and then get the clear out."

The Oilers hope shifting to Rogers Place, where they are 6-3 in the playoffs and will be able to dictate the matchups with last change as the home team, will turn their fortunes. The Panthers are as comfortable playing on the road as they are at home, though.

Florida's .750 road winning percentage in the playoffs (6-2) is the best in the NHL.

"Sometimes in the playoffs, you feel a slight advantage on the road," Maurice said. "Simpler game. You don't feel the same kind of, I don't know if it's pressure or whatever it is, but a little less creatively, a little more simpler. All the sudden you're playing faster and you're feeling good."

Two more road wins and the Panthers could bring the Cup back with them when they return to Florida on Sunday. They're not thinking that far ahead, though.

"It's going to be impossible not to be on your mind, but in saying that, when you go to the rink or when you prepare for the game, you're preparing for one game and that's it," Okposo said. "Your next game is always the most important one, so we're focusing on Game 3.

"Obviously, you can think about the bigger picture if you want, but once it's time to go, there's no thoughts of that. It's about your next shift. It's about the next period, the next game."