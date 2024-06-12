Ranford revisits Oilers' last run to Stanley Cup glory

The Edmonton Oilers face a steep climb to get back into the Stanley Cup Final, trailing the Florida Panthers 2-0 with Game 3 at home on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).

At home in New Westminster, British Columbia, Bill Ranford will be watching as a fan, as a coach, and as an Oilers alumnus, the last Edmonton goalie to have pressed the sterling trophy overhead.

And Ranford, the Los Angeles Kings’ director of goaltending who on Wednesday was studying goalie free agency and organizing his end of the team’s 2024 NHL Draft list, admits that he’s cheering now more for people than a team, no matter that he twice won the Stanley Cup with the Oilers.

“I have Oilers blood in me. When you play for close to 10 years for an organization, you’ve got some involvement in it,” Ranford said. “That said, this is a tough one. I have the Oilers connection and I know their goalie coach (Dustin Schwartz) well.