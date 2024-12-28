CHL notebook: Lightning prospect Gauthier has moves for future NHL career

"His 200-foot game, obviously he's gotten stronger, gotten quicker," Lightning assistant GM/director of player development Stacy Roest said. "His offensive play, his defensive play. We just love his all-around 200-foot game, all three zones. He's a good player and a good prospect."

Gauthier is also a prospect with a bit of a swagger. Making the World Juniors team is just his latest accomplishment.

Last season he was tied for second among QMJHL playoff scorers with 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 19 games to help Drummondville win the league championship.

Then, during training camp with the Lightning, he got into three preseason games.

"You earn your opportunity for another opportunity, and that's what he kept doing," Roest said. "He had a good camp. He got nicked up a little bit during camp, so he missed a few practices, and then he gets in one game, and it's an opportunity to earn another opportunity, and that's what he just kept doing at camp.

"Very excited, very happy for how he played there. And then he goes back to junior, and you're excited ... when he comes and shows that well and plays that well, it's exciting for the Lightning for sure."

Another step will be showing he can handle the uptick in competition at the World Juniors.

"Anytime your prospects get a chance to play for their country ... with the elite group of players that are there, it's a special moment," Roest said, "and it's going to help you with your belief in your game and where you're at in your career.

"For him, he's earned it. He's had a great couple seasons. He's played really well this year. And I think it's huge he gets a chance to play for Canada, and I know he'll do a great job."

Now he just has to keep moving to have success at the WJC, and eventually that could carry him to the NHL.

"The games in which I have more success are when I’m moving my feet, when I’m in motion," he said. "That's really the key. When I play with pace, when I move my feet, when I overtake the defenders, that's when I have success. If I don't do that, I have good games but not excellent games. It's getting back to basics, making sure I have the mentality to move my feet and be in motion."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Henry Mews, D, Ottawa: The Calgary Flames prospect has been on a month-long hot streak, with 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 10 games dating to Nov. 29. The 18-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 74) of the 2024 NHL Draft, leads Ottawa with 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) in 32 games.

Gabe Smith, C, Moncton: The Utah Hockey Club prospect had two assists in a 7-2 win against Cape Breton on Dec. 14 to give him five points (two goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak that matches his best in three seasons in the QMJHL. The 18-year-old, selected in the fourth round (No. 103) of the 2024 draft, has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 25 games.

Kalem Parker, D, Calgary: The Minnesota Wild prospect had nine points (four goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak, which ended in a 4-1 loss at Lethbridge on Friday. The streak began after the 20-year-old was held without a point in his first three games with Calgary following his arrival in a trade with Moose Jaw on Nov. 17. In 29 games this season, Parker has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists). The Wild selected him in the sixth round (No. 181) of the 2023 draft.