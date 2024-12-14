CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Kmec excelling in WHL

Kmec, who watched the draft from his home in Kosice, Slovakia, said the call inviting him to Vegas' camp came about 11:30 p.m. his time, and the first flight out of Kosice International Airport was at 5:30 a.m. the next day.

He arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, some 20 hours later, and was on the ice for testing Monday morning.

"When he arrived, I met him at the hotel lobby just to make sure everything was OK and he was absolutely gassed," Nichol said. "But he didn't complain for one second. He was on time the next morning and you never would have known it when he got on the ice Monday afternoon and went through the testing Monday morning. Talk about starting on the correct foot with us and leaving an awesome first impression. That set the tone. And that's who he is.

"You only have 50 contracts, and so you want to make sure, if it's a free agent, that you've really done your homework with his character. That was one of the great things about getting to know him at development camp and at the rookie camp and rookie tournaments, was you can really see that come through. This is a kid that has had to earn every single thing that he has gotten."

This season, he's gotten more opportunities and has taken advantage of them. In his fourth season with Prince George, his 28 points are closing in on the 34 (nine goals, 25 assists) he had in 58 games last season, and he's still been responsible defensively.

"If you talk to their coaches, he's probably playing too many minutes right now, but he'd rather have that," Nichol said. "I just think his skill set is able to develop a little bit more this year. Being that older guy, being the over-ager, you can see it. He's not even at the halfway mark in terms of games ... and he's already almost at his total for points [last season].

“The most important part of that is he's not cheating the game. He's playing the right way. His plus/minus has been consistently near the top or at the top for his team. The last time I saw him play, he played 32 minutes. And so, when you look at that, what's asked of him, I think that's probably as impressive as anything, because he's doing it the right way."

Kmec's goal is to continue doing those things the right way as he progresses through the rest of his final junior season and into pro hockey, and potentially toward a chance for a spot in Vegas next season.

"I think it's a long way, but I think anything's possible if I work on myself," he said. "First thing I've got to do (is to) make sure I play good going into the rookie camp [next season] and then I just try to go step by step. Don't really move too much ahead of myself. And we'll see how it goes."