CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Kmec excelling in WHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
When Viliam Kmec got the call to head up to the office of Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon during training camp, the defenseman prospect wasn't sure what was going to happen.
"They were cutting some guys from the camp," he said. "I went to the office, I thought I was getting cut too. But I went there, and they told me they wanted to sign me. It was an amazing feeling."
The 20-year-old had been passed over in the NHL draft three times but impressed enough during his first chance at an NHL training camp that the Golden Knights signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract Sept. 23.
Kmec has shown Vegas made a smart decision, with 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) and a plus-22 rating in 27 games with Prince George of the WHL.
"I'm just trying to stay consistent at what I'm doing, focus on the details of my game, trying not to make the same mistake twice, and basically just be comfortable on the ice and play my game," Kmec said.
So far, the Golden Knights have been impressed. But Kmec has been impressing them since he was invited to development camp in June.
"When we invited him to development camp, we had to wait until the draft was over, because he's still draft eligible," Golden Knights director of player development Wil Nichol said. "The draft ends on a Saturday and it's in Vegas, but he's overseas in Slovakia, and we needed to get him in by Sunday night. So, when you do the math, I think it's a 10-hour [time] difference."