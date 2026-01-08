Oilers at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (21-16-6) at JETS (15-21-5)

8:00 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matt Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Spencer Stastney

Riley Stillman -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Alec Regula

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Adam Henrique (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Namestnikov

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back)

Status report

Henrique was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The forward blocked a shot before leaving at 6:36 of the first period of a 6-2 win against the Predators on Tuesday. He is expected to return following the Olympic break. … Fleury was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. After sliding backward and crashing into the end boards behind the Jets' net at 13:16 of the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Fleury was removed from the ice on a stretcher. Sustaining a bruised back and broken nose, Fleury was released from hospital late Tuesday night and was at the Jets practice facility on Wednesday. … Stanley returns to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension stemming from an incident in a 4-2 loss in Ottawa on Saturday. … Zhilkin was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, and is expected to make his NHL debut.

