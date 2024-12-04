Hill makes 28 saves, Golden Knights shut out Oilers 

Edmonton outshot Vegas 16-2 in the third period and held Vegas without a shot for final 19:04.

“Two good teams. Both teams defended well,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “It could have went either way. I thought we had enough looks in the third to tie it up. Obviously, their goalie was on.”

Hill knocked down Bouchard’s shot from the right point through traffic, then stopped Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ rebound attempt at the left post with an outstretched right pad to preserve the 1-0 lead with 1:25 left in the third.

“We did our jobs well. That's what you have to do against Edmonton. It's no easy task when [Connor] McDavid's coming at you fast, and Draisaitl is a strong guy through the neutral zone,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But we were able to check in layers against them and I think that's when we're the most effective. So, I would say, if it wasn't the best of the year, it was pretty darn close in terms of what we did well.”

NOTES: Hill recorded his fourth shutout since joining Vegas in 2022-23, tied with Logan Thompson for the second-most in franchise history. Marc-Andre Fleury tops the list with 23. … The Golden Knights won their 10th home game of the season, tying the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames for the second-most in the NHL, one shy of the Toronto Maple Leafs (11). … It was the first game since Feb. 20, 1944, that a game featured just one goal and no penalty minutes.