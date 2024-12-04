LAS VEGAS – Adin Hill made 28 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 1-0 victory against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Hill makes 28 saves, Golden Knights shut out Oilers
Barbashev gets lone goal for Vegas; Edmonton had won 3 straight
Ivan Barbashev scored the lone goal for Vegas (16-7-3), which has won five of its past seven (5-1-1).
“It was a good defensive game by both sides, so I think we got a little lucky with our goal there, and a 1-0 game feels like a 2003 throwback,” Hill said. “It was a fun game out there. They got some shots and some chances, but you know they're going to come out hard there. I thought our guys did a great job kind of keeping them to the outside. Of course they're going to get a couple looks, but I thought we did an unbelievable job. I thought it was one of our best defensive efforts of the season.”
Stuart Skinner made 15 saves for Edmonton (13-10-2), which had won three straight.
“It was a tight-checking game. There wasn’t much room,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Shots showed there wasn’t much for both teams. We had some really good chances in the second period where we did get a good shot. Third period, we had a lot of push. Some chances, overall. Coach’s standpoint, I thought we did a lot of good things. Everything but puck a puck in the net.”
Barbashev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 10:47 of the first period. He carried the puck into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush and tried to slide a pass to Jack Eichel, but found the loose puck after it was blocked by Evan Bouchard and beat Skinner five-hole with a snap shot.
“I tried to pass it to Jack twice,” Barbashev said. “Luckily, I hit the skate of the defenseman, got a lot of it and just went five-hole.”
Edmonton outshot Vegas 16-2 in the third period and held Vegas without a shot for final 19:04.
“Two good teams. Both teams defended well,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “It could have went either way. I thought we had enough looks in the third to tie it up. Obviously, their goalie was on.”
Hill knocked down Bouchard’s shot from the right point through traffic, then stopped Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ rebound attempt at the left post with an outstretched right pad to preserve the 1-0 lead with 1:25 left in the third.
“We did our jobs well. That's what you have to do against Edmonton. It's no easy task when [Connor] McDavid's coming at you fast, and Draisaitl is a strong guy through the neutral zone,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But we were able to check in layers against them and I think that's when we're the most effective. So, I would say, if it wasn't the best of the year, it was pretty darn close in terms of what we did well.”
NOTES: Hill recorded his fourth shutout since joining Vegas in 2022-23, tied with Logan Thompson for the second-most in franchise history. Marc-Andre Fleury tops the list with 23. … The Golden Knights won their 10th home game of the season, tying the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames for the second-most in the NHL, one shy of the Toronto Maple Leafs (11). … It was the first game since Feb. 20, 1944, that a game featured just one goal and no penalty minutes.