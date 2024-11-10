McDavid has goal, 2 assists, Oilers score 7 to ease past Canucks

Mattias Janmark had three assists, Connor Brown scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl and Brett Kulak each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (7-7-1), who won for the first time in three games. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and assist for the Canucks (7-3-3), who had their win streak end at three games and lost in regulation for just the second time in the past 10 (7-2-1).

Kevin Lankinen was pulled in the third period after seven goals on 27 shots, his first regulation loss (7-1-2) this season. Arturs Silovs made four saves in relief.

Draisaitl made it 1-0 at 2:48 of the first period -- four seconds after an Oilers power play expired – by collecting a loose puck below the goal and quickly pulling it out front before lifting it over the outstretched left pad of Lankinen.

Corey Perry made it 2-0 at 3:30 of the second period after a Canucks clearing attempt bounced off a stanchion to create a 3-on-2, finishing off a pretty cross-ice passing play from Derek Ryan and Janmark with a backdoor tap-in.

Viktor Arvidsson put the Oilers ahead 3-0 off the rush at 4:43 with a low shot past Lankinen’s blocker from inside the top of the left face-off circle.

Pettersson scored 18 seconds later, deflecting a Jake DeBrusk slap shot from the point between the legs of Skinner to make it 3-1 at 5:01.

Filip Hronek made it 3-2 at 7:00 with his first goal of the season, a one-timer over Skinner’s glove from inside the top of the right circle.

Brown extended the lead to 4-2 at 6:10 of the third period after the puck bounced to him alone at the side of the net during a scramble in front.

McDavid made it 5-2 on a power-play rebound that found him alone at the other side of the net at 7:16, then made a cross-ice pass to Kulak off the rush for a wrist shot between the legs of Lankinen at 8:08 to make it 6-2.

Brown scored his second goal with a rush wrist shot from the left dot to make it 7-2 at 11:05, ending Lankinen’s night.

Pius Suter scored a power play goal on a backdoor pass from Pettersson at 19:06 for the 7-3 final.