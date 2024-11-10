McDavid has goal, 2 assists, Oilers score 7 to ease past Canucks

Brown scores twice for Edmonton; Pettersson gets 2 points for Vancouver

Oilers at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 7-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Mattias Janmark had three assists, Connor Brown scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl and Brett Kulak each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (7-7-1), who won for the first time in three games. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and assist for the Canucks (7-3-3), who had their win streak end at three games and lost in regulation for just the second time in the past 10 (7-2-1).

Kevin Lankinen was pulled in the third period after seven goals on 27 shots, his first regulation loss (7-1-2) this season. Arturs Silovs made four saves in relief.

Draisaitl made it 1-0 at 2:48 of the first period -- four seconds after an Oilers power play expired – by collecting a loose puck below the goal and quickly pulling it out front before lifting it over the outstretched left pad of Lankinen.

Corey Perry made it 2-0 at 3:30 of the second period after a Canucks clearing attempt bounced off a stanchion to create a 3-on-2, finishing off a pretty cross-ice passing play from Derek Ryan and Janmark with a backdoor tap-in.

Viktor Arvidsson put the Oilers ahead 3-0 off the rush at 4:43 with a low shot past Lankinen’s blocker from inside the top of the left face-off circle.

Pettersson scored 18 seconds later, deflecting a Jake DeBrusk slap shot from the point between the legs of Skinner to make it 3-1 at 5:01.

Filip Hronek made it 3-2 at 7:00 with his first goal of the season, a one-timer over Skinner’s glove from inside the top of the right circle.

Brown extended the lead to 4-2 at 6:10 of the third period after the puck bounced to him alone at the side of the net during a scramble in front.

McDavid made it 5-2 on a power-play rebound that found him alone at the other side of the net at 7:16, then made a cross-ice pass to Kulak off the rush for a wrist shot between the legs of Lankinen at 8:08 to make it 6-2.

Brown scored his second goal with a rush wrist shot from the left dot to make it 7-2 at 11:05, ending Lankinen’s night.

Pius Suter scored a power play goal on a backdoor pass from Pettersson at 19:06 for the 7-3 final.

Latest News

MacKinnon has goal, 3 assists, Avalanche end Hurricanes winning streak at 8

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Foegele has goal, assist, Kings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss 

Boeser out indefinitely for Canucks with upper-body injury

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

Saros, Predators shut out Utah to end skid at 3

J. Hughes has 2 goals, assist, Devils rally past Islanders in OT for 3rd straight win

Maple Leafs power past Canadiens for 3rd straight win

Ullmark enjoys welcome, win in return to Boston

Quick makes 37 saves, Rangers shut out Red Wings

Tkachuk scores in OT to lift Senators past Bruins

Matthews skates for Maple Leafs, remains out with upper-body injury

Bobrovsky, Panthers top Flyers in shootout for 7th straight win

Save of the Season? Binnington's big slide, outstretched stick stops sure goal

Ullmark, Swayman share special moment before matchup

Jets defeat Stars to set NHL record with 14th win in 1st 15 games

NHL Buzz: Jarry recalled from AHL conditioning loan by Penguins

Roenick creates 'special day' for loyal fan during Hall of Fame weekend