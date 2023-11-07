Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

Latest News

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes had a goal and three assists for the Vancouver Canucks, who extended their point streak to eight games with a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on Monday.

Brock Boeser scored two goals, J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Filip Hronek had two assists for the Canucks (9-2-1), who are 7-0-1 during the streak. Thatcher Demko made 40 saves.

Vancouver is 3-0-0 against Edmonton this season and has outscored it 18-6.

Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl scored, and Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for the Oilers (2-8-1), who have lost three in a row and seven of their past eight (1-6-1).

Ekholm put the Oilers ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 6:42 of the first period. He scored with a slap shot from the left circle after Sam Gagner swatted the puck out from below the goal line.

At the time of the goal, Edmonton was outshooting Vancouver 14-2.

Hughes tied it 1-1 at 11:30 of the first when his backdoor pass for Ilya Mikheyev deflected in off the stick of Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais.

Pius Suter gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 13:22, scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot that went under Skinner’s right arm. It was Suter’s third straight game with a goal after he failed to score in the first nine games this season.

Boeser made it 3-1 at 14:52 with a power-play goal. He scored on a rebound in front after Miller's initial shot hit him in front.

Draisaitl scored his first goal in eight games to cut it to 3-2 at 7:38 of the second period. Demko came out of his crease and tried to leave the puck behind the net for Mark Friedman, but he was knocked down by Dylan Holloway and had the puck picked up instead by Warren Foegele, who passed out front to Draisaitl for a shot into an open net.

Nils Hoglander responded for Vancouver to make it 4-2 at 10:52, scoring on a rebound in the slot on a rush.

Foegele appeared to cut the lead for Edmonton at 1:00 of the third period, but the call was overturned after a video review determined he kicked the puck into the net.

Miller pushed it to 5-2 with a one-timer on the power play at 7:51, and Boeser scored another power-play goal at 19:04 for the 6-2 final.