Oilers at Canucks projected lineups

Status report

Arvidsson blocked a shot with his right foot and missed the final 7:45 of a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday but was in his regular second-line spot during the Oilers morning skate Saturday. … Edmonton will be dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but it wasn’t clear whether Jeff Skinner, a forward who was scratched three of the previous four games, or Perry would come out of the lineup. … The Canucks held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Saturday and Lekkerimaki was the only forward that stayed out late so it’s possible he will come out of the lineup; Sasson, a forward, would likely replace him. ... Juulsen, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss him second straight game.