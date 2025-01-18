Oilers at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (29-13-3) at CANUCKS (19-15-10)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Noah Philp -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Josh Brown

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Skinner

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Phil Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Status report

Arvidsson blocked a shot with his right foot and missed the final 7:45 of a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday but was in his regular second-line spot during the Oilers morning skate Saturday. … Edmonton will be dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but it wasn’t clear whether Jeff Skinner, a forward who was scratched three of the previous four games, or Perry would come out of the lineup. … The Canucks held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Saturday and Lekkerimaki was the only forward that stayed out late so it’s possible he will come out of the lineup; Sasson, a forward, would likely replace him. ... Juulsen, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss him second straight game.

