Oilers at Canucks projected lineups

OILERS (29-13-3) at CANUCKS (19-15-10)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Noah Philp -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Josh Brown
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Skinner
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Phil Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Status report
Arvidsson blocked a shot with his right foot and missed the final 7:45 of a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday but was in his regular second-line spot during the Oilers morning skate Saturday. … Edmonton will be dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but it wasn’t clear whether Jeff Skinner, a forward who was scratched three of the previous four games, or Perry would come out of the lineup. … The Canucks held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Saturday and Lekkerimaki was the only forward that stayed out late so it’s possible he will come out of the lineup; Sasson, a forward, would likely replace him. ... Juulsen, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss him second straight game.