Marner's OT score lifts Maple Leafs past Oilers

Toronto forward gets 200th career goal at :40; McDavid, Draisaitl each has goal, assist for Edmonton

Oilers at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

After breaking up an Oilers rush in the defensive zone, Marner, who also had an assist in the game, carried the puck on a 2-on-1 with John Tavares and shot blocker side on Stuart Skinner for the win.

It was the 200th career goal for Marner, who leads Toronto with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) this season.

Bobby McMann scored twice and Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for the Maple Leafs (11-6-2), who have won two in a row.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist and Skinner made 18 saves for the Oilers (9-7-2), who had won three in a row.

Matthew Knies tied it 2-2 at 13:08 of the third period when he shot blocker side after Evan Bouchard turned the puck over deep in the defensive zone when he hit McDavid in the back with an attempted lead pass.

McMann put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 just 59 seconds later when he outraced Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm to a loose puck in the neutral zone and deked to Skinner’s blocker side while in alone.

Draisaitl tied it at 18:31 when he put in a loose puck to the right of the goal crease past a sprawling Stolarz during a scramble with Skinner pulled for a 6-on-5 advantage.

The Oilers went up 1-0 at 1:42 of the first period when Adam Henrique redirected a pass from Mattias Janmark at the top of the goal crease.

McMann tied it 1-1 at 3:53. After Skinner stopped Tavares in the slot, McMann put in the rebound past his outstretched left pad at the top of the goal crease.

McDavid put Edmonton up 2-1 at 1:51 of the second period on the power play when he corralled a loose puck that came to him to the left of the net after Draisaitl’s initial shot was blocked by Jake McCabe.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse left the game at 2:41 of the second period after taking a hit to the head from Ryan Reaves. Reaves was assessed a 5-minute match penalty for an illegal check to the head but the Maple Leafs killed it off.

The Maple Leafs had a 57-second 5-on-3 power play at 11:22 but could not score to tie the game.

