OILERS (17-5-3) at BLUES (12-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SNW, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Kasperi Kapanen -- Colton Dach -- Zach Hyman
Filip Hallander -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph
Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Devon Levi
Scratched: Max Jones, Jake Walman
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen (knee), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matt Savoie (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Mason McTavish -- Dalibor Dvorsky
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Calle Rosen
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Connor McMichael (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. Hyman did not return for the Oilers for the third period of a 7-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday; coach Mike Babock said Hyman had a migraine and is questionable. If Hyman is unavailable, Jones, a forward, could enter the lineup, or Edmonton could dress 11 forwards and insert Walman, a defenseman. ... Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, has been cleared after missing the past four games but is unlikely to play. Babcock said the plan is to play him at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Jarry will start after Levi made 29 saves Saturday. ... McMichael, a forward, is questionable after missing a 9-6 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Hofer will start after Binnington played Saturday.