OILERS (17-5-3) at BLUES (12-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SNW, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Kasperi Kapanen -- Colton Dach -- Zach Hyman

Filip Hallander -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph

Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Devon Levi

Scratched: Max Jones, Jake Walman

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen (knee), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matt Savoie (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Mason McTavish -- Dalibor Dvorsky

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Calle Rosen

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Connor McMichael (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. Hyman did not return for the Oilers for the third period of a 7-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday; coach Mike Babock said Hyman had a migraine and is questionable. If Hyman is unavailable, Jones, a forward, could enter the lineup, or Edmonton could dress 11 forwards and insert Walman, a defenseman. ... Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, has been cleared after missing the past four games but is unlikely to play. Babcock said the plan is to play him at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Jarry will start after Levi made 29 saves Saturday. ... McMichael, a forward, is questionable after missing a 9-6 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... Hofer will start after Binnington played Saturday.