Oilers out for redemption in Game 2 of Western Conference Final at Stars

DALLAS -- Connor McDavid has come to understand disappointment is part of the terrain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So, the Edmonton Oilers captain does not linger on heartbreaking setbacks.

McDavid and the Oilers feel they let one get away against the Dallas Stars in the opener of the Western Conference Final, and will be seeking redemption in Game 2 here at American Airlines Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"This group has always responded to these types of situations pretty well and I expect the same tomorrow night," McDavid said Thursday. "We've had disappointment in various different runs and varies times in these playoffs and responded really, really well. I expect to do that again tomorrow."

Edmonton is playing its 12th playoff series in four seasons. Along the way it's found creative ways to lose games.

Game 1 in Dallas ranks up there.

The Oilers took a 3-1 lead into the third period and gave up three-power play goals in a span of 5:26 to fall behind and were unable to recover in a 6-3 loss. They had not allowed three goals on the penalty kill in one period since Game 2 of the 1992 Smythe Division Final, where it conceded three in the first period of a 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

"We were really good for 40 (minutes) and really bad for 20," McDavid said. "Ultimately that's what it came down to and where it got away from us was obviously the kill. We can't put ourselves in that position. We had a two-goal lead in the third and took a couple of penalties and we have to find a way to get a kill in the third. Giving up three is obviously not good enough."

Fortunately for the Oilers, they have developed the ability to bounce back based on past experiences. Coach Kris Knoblauch said the maturity of the group plays a factor in putting together strong games after difficult outings.

"Yeah, a couple of years ago, they weren't as mature and hadn't had the experience, and also the team wasn't as good as they are now," Knoblauch said Thursday. "So, it was heartbreaking the other night, but we've had some heartbreaking games through this stretch.

"I think we'll respond and put in a good effort. I think there was a lot of positives from the other night, but there's always room to get better."