Oilers out for redemption in Game 2 of Western Conference Final at Stars

Lost opener by blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd period

edm-mcdavid-feature

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

DALLAS -- Connor McDavid has come to understand disappointment is part of the terrain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So, the Edmonton Oilers captain does not linger on heartbreaking setbacks.

McDavid and the Oilers feel they let one get away against the Dallas Stars in the opener of the Western Conference Final, and will be seeking redemption in Game 2 here at American Airlines Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"This group has always responded to these types of situations pretty well and I expect the same tomorrow night," McDavid said Thursday. "We've had disappointment in various different runs and varies times in these playoffs and responded really, really well. I expect to do that again tomorrow."

Edmonton is playing its 12th playoff series in four seasons. Along the way it's found creative ways to lose games.

Game 1 in Dallas ranks up there.

The Oilers took a 3-1 lead into the third period and gave up three-power play goals in a span of 5:26 to fall behind and were unable to recover in a 6-3 loss. They had not allowed three goals on the penalty kill in one period since Game 2 of the 1992 Smythe Division Final, where it conceded three in the first period of a 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

"We were really good for 40 (minutes) and really bad for 20," McDavid said. "Ultimately that's what it came down to and where it got away from us was obviously the kill. We can't put ourselves in that position. We had a two-goal lead in the third and took a couple of penalties and we have to find a way to get a kill in the third. Giving up three is obviously not good enough."

Fortunately for the Oilers, they have developed the ability to bounce back based on past experiences. Coach Kris Knoblauch said the maturity of the group plays a factor in putting together strong games after difficult outings.

"Yeah, a couple of years ago, they weren't as mature and hadn't had the experience, and also the team wasn't as good as they are now," Knoblauch said Thursday. "So, it was heartbreaking the other night, but we've had some heartbreaking games through this stretch.

"I think we'll respond and put in a good effort. I think there was a lot of positives from the other night, but there's always room to get better."

Oilers lose Game 1 of Western Conference Final

The Oilers do not have to go back too far to find more examples of heartbreak.

In Game 3 of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights, forward Leon Draisaitl knocked the puck into his own net with 0.4 seconds left in a 4-3 loss.

In Game 1 of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, a three-goal comeback orchestrated by McDavid (one goal, two assists) was negated by a goal conceded to Phillip Danault with 42 seconds remaining in a 6-5 loss.

Edmonton followed up the disappointing loss to Vegas with arguably its most complete game of the playoffs, winning 3-0 in Game 4, then closed out the second round with a 1-0 overtime victory in Game 5.

Against Los Angeles, Edmonton rebounded by winning four in a row after falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"We've been really good in high-pressure situations, high-pressure games," McDavid said. "Game 2 is one of those and we have to find a way to get a win here. There were a lot of positives that came out of Game 1. We didn't find a way to get a win, but I don't think we need to change a whole lot.

"I think if we get a kill or two, that game is maybe different. We look forward to Game 2. It's a great opportunity for our group."

The Oilers came to Dallas looking for at least a split with the series shifting to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 at Rogers Place on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. Having played so well through the first two periods of Game 1, they feel there is a foundation to build on heading into Game 2.

"I think we did a good job not tiptoeing our way into the game; playing fast and playing hard and not making things easy and it's something that we're going to have to do all series," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Obviously they're a good team that takes advantage of little mistakes and every opportunity you give them, so it's about playing them hard and playing them fast. We did a good job not wading into the game and it's going to be even more important tomorrow."

Last season, the Oilers won Game 1 of the conference final 3-2 in double overtime in Dallas and took the series in six. They're looking for a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final after losing 2-1 in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers last season.

"We're a confident group even though we're down one here," Oilers forward Connor Brown said Thursday. "But at the same time, they're a dangerous group. They have a lot of firepower and can capitalize on their chances, so checking is really important for us and making sure we're eliminating those."

