McDavid, Oilers aim to shake slow start against Predators

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is keeping the Edmonton Oilers’ slow start in perspective.

Edmonton lost a home-and-home set against the Vancouver Canucks to begin the season, 8-1 at Vancouver on Wednesday and 4-3 at home Saturday.

Now the Oilers have a two-game trip that begins at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW) before they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

“You want to get off to a good start and we haven’t,” McDavid, the Edmonton captain, said Monday. “A win tomorrow night leaves us at [1-2-0] and we were [1-2-0] last year too. It’s not the best start, not what we were looking for, but I thought Saturday was something to build off and we look to continue that tomorrow night.”

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 40-16 on Saturday but did not score again after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it 3-3 at 9:29 of the second period. Edmonton was 2-for-7 on the power play but denied on its last four opportunities, including a two-man advantage for 52 seconds in the third period.

“I thought the compete level was a lot higher, and I thought we did a lot of good things,” McDavid said. “If we play that game over a few times we might win. It’s obviously not the result we were looking for, but there were lots of good signs, something to build on for sure.”

The Oilers are considered Stanley Cup contenders. They were the highest-scoring team in the NHL last season (325 goals) with McDavid (153 points; 89 goals, 64 assists) and fellow forward Leon Draisaitl (128 points, 52 goals, 76 assists) finishing as the top two in the scoring race.

McDavid (one goal, two assists) and Draisaitl (two goals, one assist) each has three points this season. They are expected to play on a line with Evander Kane against the Predators.

“When we’re playing together, I think we just both have the puck a little bit more,” McDavid said. “We do a good job of getting the puck to each other. He’s one of the best passers in the world, if not the best, so you have to get open and trust that he’s going to find you, and he usually does that.”