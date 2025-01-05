Draisaitl has goal, assist, Oilers hold off Kraken

Podkolzin made it 1-0 just 57 seconds into the first period, one-timing Draisaitl’s pass off a rush into an open net from the right circle. Draisaitl’s point streak matches the longest run of his career (14 games in 2018-19).

Skinner pushed it to 2-0 at 5:18 of the first, receiving Kasperi Kapanen’s saucer pass at the bottom of the slot, deking to his left, and lifting it over Grubauer’s blocker.

“It’s a nice play by [Derek Ryan] and 'Kappy',” Skinner said. “I think the last couple games, the line’s been playing pretty well … when you can get to a good start or get a lead early, it’s a good feeling to settle into the game, and obviously, when you’ve got some legs from the night before, it’s nice to try and use that to your advantage.”

Nugent-Hopkins scored to make it 3-0 at 11:52 of the second period. Connor Brown tapped a short pass to him in the slot, and he one-timed it past Grubauer’s glove.

“I got a little too tight,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “I kind of got in-between wanting to drive the backside for him or just stop in that slot for him. I think, ideally, you want to … give him a little more space, but obviously, it worked out.”

Stephenson cut it to 3-1 at 15:56 of the second, three seconds after an Edmonton power play ended, looking off Brandon Tanev on a 2-on-1 rush and snapping it over Pickard’s right pad.

“[We got] a little bit of momentum there, killed the penalty, and I think that’s just … penalty kills or power plays either take momentum from you or give you momentum,” Stephenson said. “So, fortunate enough to get one there, and then we got pushing.”