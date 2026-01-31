Malone's 7-goal game remains NHL record 106 years later

MONTREAL -- At the time, there was little fuss made of Joe Malone's game for the ages, in fact barely any mention at all, with the NHL midway through its third season of existence.

The Quebec Bulldogs forward seemingly couldn't miss on Jan. 31, 1920, scoring seven times in a 10-6 home-ice victory against the Toronto St. Patricks.

Malone was mentioned only in the fourth paragraph of a wire-service report, just by surname, described by Canadian Press as "the brightest star for the locals, the lanky forward having the biggest night of the year, setting up an individual performance such as has not been equaled this year. He scored seven tallies and played a great game."

The feat of "Phantom Joe," as he was nicknamed for his speed that eluded checkers, sleight of hand and how he'd weave his way through the opposition almost like a ghost, was the greatest single-game goal-scoring effort in the record books of the young NHL.