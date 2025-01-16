McDavid passes Kurri for 2nd on Oilers' points list in win against Wild

McDavid’s second goal of the game at 12:49 of the third period gave him 1,044 points in 686 career games with Edmonton, passing Hockey Hall of Famer Jari Kurri’s mark with the Oilers (1,043 points in 754 games). Wayne Gretzky is the franchise leader in points (1,669 in 696 games).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers (28-13-3), who have won three straight and seven of the past eight. Calvin Pickard made 32 saves.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild (27-14-4), who have lost three of four. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves.

Boldy gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 3:02 of the first period on the power play, skating in from outside the right circle and finishing with a wrist shot in the slot.

Marco Rossi extended it to 2-0 with another power-play goal at 16:11, a wrist shot off of Pickard’s blocker.

Hyman scored 21 seconds later to cut it to 2-1 at 16:32 after receiving Leon Draisaitl’s pass and scoring five-hole on Gustavsson.

McDavid tied it 2-2 on the power play at 18:28, scoring from the bottom of the right circle.

Pickard kept it tied 2-2 at 4:05 of the second period, sliding over to deny Joel Eriksson Ek on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Hartman.

Hartman put Minnesota back ahead 3-2 at 4:09 after picking up a loose puck off the draw in the Oilers offensive zone and backhanding a shot in front.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it 3-3 at 14:14 when he tipped in Ty Emberson’s point shot.

Podkolzin gave Edmonton a 4-3 lead at 1:28 of the third period after Viktor Arvidsson’s centering pass deflected off Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm’s skate.

McDavid scored his second goal at 12:39 for the 5-3 final, flipping the puck over Gustavsson after the puck bounced to him off a sprawling Jon Merrill.