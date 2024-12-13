Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers stay hot against Wild

Draisaitl has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak.

Connor Brown had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Vasily Podkolzin and Darnell Nurse each had two assists for Edmonton (17-10-2), which has won four straight and seven of its past eight (7-1-0). Calvin Pickard made 28 saves.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota (19-6-4), which has lost two of three. Filip Gustavsson allowed five goals on 26 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made six saves in relief.

Zach Hyman scored five seconds into a power play to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 6:59 of the first period. McDavid sent a backdoor pass to Draisaitl, whose shot into an open net deflected in off Hyman.

Kasperi Kapanen extended the lead 2-0 at 15:40, scoring from the low slot off a backhand pass from behind the net by Draisaitl.

Gaudreau cut the lead to 2-1 at 18:49, redirecting Brock Faber's shot from just inside the blue line with two seconds remaining on a power play.

Brown made it 3-1 at 1:55 of the second period, scoring a short-handed goal from the left circle on a 3-on-2 rush.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins increased the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 12:56. He kicked a rebound to his stick in front and scored with a backhand near the right post.

Draisaitl made it 5-1 at 15:54. Bouchard sent a backhand pass to Draisaitl between the legs of Declan Chisholm, and despite Jakub Lauko getting his stick on the puck, it still fluttered over the right shoulder of Gustavsson.

Troy Stecher pushed it to 6-1 at 6:55 of the third period with a shot from the point that deflected in off the glove of Marco Rossi.

Derek Ryan redirected in a point shot from Nurse at 17:26 for the 7-1 final.

Wild defenseman Jake Middleton left 37 seconds into the first period after blocking a shot from Bouchard.