Oilers at Red Wings projected lineups

OILERS (2-2-1) at RED WINGS (4-1-0)
3 pm ET; FDSNDET, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Matt Savoie -- Trent Frederic -- Jack Roslovic
Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Noah Philp, Isaac Howard
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate because of the early start time. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his line during Edmonton’s 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, moving Nugent-Hopkins onto McDavid’s line while putting Podkolzin and Kapanen with Draisaitl. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he has full confidence in his three rookies -- Sandin-Pellikka, Brandsegg-Nygard and Finnie. All three made their NHL debuts in the season opener and have played significant roles in all five games.