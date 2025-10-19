Oilers at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (2-2-1) at RED WINGS (4-1-0)

3 pm ET; FDSNDET, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Matt Savoie -- Trent Frederic -- Jack Roslovic

Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Isaac Howard

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Mason Appleton

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate because of the early start time. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his line during Edmonton’s 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, moving Nugent-Hopkins onto McDavid’s line while putting Podkolzin and Kapanen with Draisaitl. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he has full confidence in his three rookies -- Sandin-Pellikka, Brandsegg-Nygard and Finnie. All three made their NHL debuts in the season opener and have played significant roles in all five games.

