Rantanen, Stars rally past Oilers, extend point streak to 7

Forward gets 2 goals, assist for Dallas; McDavid has 2 points for Edmonton

Oilers at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-3 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Wyatt Johnston scored the winning tally in the shootout, beating Stuart Skinner's glove with a wrist shot from the slot.

Johnston also had three assists, and Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars (7-3-3), who extended their point streak to seven games (4-0-3). Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin each scored for the Oilers (6-5-4), who are 2-3-2 in their past seven. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves, and Jack Roslovic had two assists.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead at 3:40 of the first period when Roslovic sent a one-handed pass across the crease to Podkolzin, who beat DeSmith with a quick shot from in tight.

Draisaitl made it 2-0 at 7:07 when he scored with a sharp-angle shot from the goal line to the right of the net on the power play.

Rantanen cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:10 of the second period, batting in a rebound after Johnston hit the post on the power play. It was also Rantanen's 300th NHL goal.

McDavid pushed it to 3-1 at 7:51 in the third period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Rantanen cut the deficit to 3-2 with his second goal at 8:37 when he beat Skinner's blocker with a shot from in front.

Heiskanen tied it 3-3 at 12:20. Rantanen took a shot that rebounded off the end boards directly to Heiskanen, who buried it into the wide-open net.

