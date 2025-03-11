Thompson scores twice, Sabres edge Oilers to end 6-game skid

Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers (37-23-4), who had won three of their past four. Leon Draisaitl had two assists to extend his NHL career-high point streak to 15 games. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

“Turnovers,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think we controlled most of the play, I think we had a lot of time in the offensive zone, I think we had more chances. But what we didn't do is just the kind of mistakes that we made, and you look at the turnovers, turnovers that led to scoring chances off the rush. We spent very little time in the defensive zone and I think we've done a pretty good job on that, but just the puck management and giving chances off the rush was big story tonight.”

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 13:28 of the first period. Skinner stopped Thompson’s shot from above the left circle, but the forward continued to the net and lifted the rebound stick side past Skinner.

“It was pretty slow there right off the start, but I thought once we got our feet moving, handled the puck a little bit better, I thought we did a lot of good things,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.

Nurse’s shot from the right point beat a screened Luukkonen to tie it 1-1 at 1:35 of the second period.

Tuch put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 3:52 when he took a centering feed from Ryan McLeod and snapped a wrist shot over Skinner’s blocker.