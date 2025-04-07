Oilers at Ducks projected lineups

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Zach Hyman -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Evan Bouchard

Troy Stecher -- Ty Emberson

Olivier Rodrigue

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion), Trent Frederic (ankle)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Oliver Kylington -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Jansen Harkins

Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Status report

Rodrigue will make his first NHL start; he made his NHL debut in relief against the Seattle Kraken on March 27, the same day he was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League after Stuart Skinner was injured the night before. ... The Oilers will play the Ducks with 11 forwards and six defensemen because of salary cap space. ... Draisaitl, a forward, participated in the morning skate and took some line rushes with Nugent-Hopkins and Arvidsson but will miss his second straight game. ... McDavid, a forward. took a few rushes on the fourth line with Jones and Kapanen but will miss his eighth straight. ... Frederic, a forward, will not play after re-injuring his ankle in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. He made his Oilers debut against the Kings following his trade from the Boston Bruins on March 4 and recovery from the ankle injury. ... Trouba, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game and third in five. He was initially injured in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on March 28. ... Gibson, a goalie, will be unavailable for a second straight game after he was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Leason will return in place of Harkins, a forward, after being a healthy scratch in a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and scratched in five of the previous six.