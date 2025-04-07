Oilers at Ducks projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Zach Hyman -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Evan Bouchard
Troy Stecher -- Ty Emberson
Olivier Rodrigue
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion), Trent Frederic (ankle)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Oliver Kylington -- Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Jansen Harkins
Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Status report
Rodrigue will make his first NHL start; he made his NHL debut in relief against the Seattle Kraken on March 27, the same day he was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League after Stuart Skinner was injured the night before. ... The Oilers will play the Ducks with 11 forwards and six defensemen because of salary cap space. ... Draisaitl, a forward, participated in the morning skate and took some line rushes with Nugent-Hopkins and Arvidsson but will miss his second straight game. ... McDavid, a forward. took a few rushes on the fourth line with Jones and Kapanen but will miss his eighth straight. ... Frederic, a forward, will not play after re-injuring his ankle in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. He made his Oilers debut against the Kings following his trade from the Boston Bruins on March 4 and recovery from the ankle injury. ... Trouba, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game and third in five. He was initially injured in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on March 28. ... Gibson, a goalie, will be unavailable for a second straight game after he was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Leason will return in place of Harkins, a forward, after being a healthy scratch in a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and scratched in five of the previous six.