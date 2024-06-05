Simpson talks glory years with Oilers, rise from slow start to Cup Final in Q&A with NHL.com

Craig Simpson is eager to begin his fourth Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers, his first not on the team's payroll and first from high above the ice.
The 57-year-old will be in the "Hockey Night in Canada" booth at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, CBC and Sportsnet's analyst working with play-by-play announcer Chris Cuthbert for Game 1 between the Oilers and Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Simpson won the Stanley Cup as a member of the 1988 and 1990 Oilers, dual highlights of his 10-season NHL career. He then worked the 2006 Final as an assistant coach to Craig MacTavish, a heartbreaking seven-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The native of London, Ontario, a long-time resident of Edmonton, scored what ultimately was the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for the Oilers at Boston Garden on May 24, 1990, a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins in Game 5.
Simpson found another gear during the 1990 Stanley Cup Playoffs, at times struggling through a 29-goal regular season to score an NHL-leading 16 playoff goals, tied with Oilers captain Mark Messier for most points with 31.
His NHL career began in Pittsburgh, chosen No. 2 in the 1985 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins out of Michigan State University. After 169 games with the Penguins through two-plus seasons, he was packaged in a seven-player trade that sent future Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey to Pittsburgh on Nov. 24, 1987.
Six months later, at age 21, Simpson was a Stanley Cup champion.