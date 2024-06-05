Simpson talks glory years with Oilers, rise from slow start to Cup Final in Q&A with NHL.com

It's been 31 years since a team based in Canada -- the Montreal Canadiens in 1993 -- won the Stanley Cup. No cheering from the broadcast booth, of course, but you have a history with the Oilers. What would it mean in Edmonton for the Oilers to go all the way?

"I was traded here from Pittsburgh in November of 1987, and I've basically lived here ever since. It's very much my community, I had a charity event here for 35 years. From a community standpoint, being around here, I know how much the Oilers mean to the fans.

"Going back to 2006, just the spark of enthusiasm back then, how loud the building was, it was unlike anything I had experienced as a player in 1988 or 1990. Not that the fans weren't into it back then, but to go from 1990 to 2006, you know how hungry the fans were for success.

"The way they support the club, the way the Oilers are part of everyday life, you go into a school and the kids are talking about the team and hockey. I'm sure a guy like Connor McDavid, just like it was for Wayne, walks around city and has people constantly coming up to him, so passionate about the game.

"I'd just be thrilled for the fans to embrace a championship, to feel that again. You've got a whole new generation of fans. So many of them didn't watch us in 1990, now suddenly this is their team, their players, their heroes. I think that would be just amazing."

Edmonton called itself "City of Champions" during the Oilers' 1980s dynasty run, the Canadian Football League team (the then-Edmonton Eskimos) winning four Grey Cup titles that decade as well. The downtown area has undergone a transformation -- a renaissance, in a way -- with Rogers Place and an Oilers fan base probably never more engaged…

"Look at (Oilers owner) Daryl Katz and OEG Inc. (formerly Oilers Entertainment Group), the investment they've made in that downtown core with the mindset of 'Can you build a championship team?' They've changed the footprint of our downtown.

"Every game, there are watch parties, the Moss Pit (where fans gather outside Rogers Place on game nights; Ice District Plaza unofficially renamed for hugely popular late dressing room assistant Joey Moss) … that kind of commitment to the team, making sure the team has everything, I'd feel very special for Daryl.

"We went through some rocky times with our ownership, almost lost the team, and now to see what the downtown core looks like now with what I think is the best arena in the League…

"The alumni group have done a great job of bringing former players in to interact with today's players. Everyone who's been a part of a championship team always holds that. It's the franchise that gave you the opportunity to live out your dream as a player. It would be thrilling for this generation of Oilers to feel that as well."