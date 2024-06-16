Oilers enter history books with 8-goal performance to stave off elimination in Final

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid put a dramatic, record-setting stamp on Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starring at Rogers Place on Saturday and rekindling memories of some rich NHL lore.

With the Oilers' backs to the elimination wall, down 3-0 at home in the best-of-7 Final to the Florida Panthers with the Stanley Cup polished and ready for presentation, McDavid scored once and assisted three times to propel his team's 8-1 win. His three assists give him 32 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, passing the 31 that Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky piled up in 1988 en route to the Great One's fourth and final championship.

The victory sent the Final back to Florida's Amerant Bank Arena for Game 5 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), the Oilers needing to win again to force Game 6 back in Edmonton on Friday.

It was just the third time in NHL history that a team facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final scored at least eight goals, getting up off the mat to see another game.