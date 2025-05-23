Oilers aim to shore up penalty kill in Game 2 against Stars

DALLAS -- Mattias Janmark had realistic expectations for the Edmonton Oilers' penalty kill heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, having set the bar so high a year ago.

The forward knew it was unlikely the Oilers would have the 94.3 percent success rate of last season, but did not expect it to drop to the current 62.2 percent heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 1-0.

"I think we all knew coming into this year that we were probably not going to replicate last year," Janmark said Friday following the morning skate. "That was a run you go on one time, I think. But for sure, you want to be better and it's a huge part of the success you're going to have."

Dallas scored three power-play goals in a span of 5:26 in the third period of Game 1 to battle back from a two-goal deficit in a 6-3 win.

"I think so far in the playoffs, in the first two rounds, we've gotten off to bad starts and made adjustments and gotten better," Janmark said. "The last game, there was a lot of good, but it obviously cost us the game; we needed one more play on all of those kills and we didn't get it and it's the same mindset now, change little things, get better on the details and get better as the series goes on."

Edmonton went from having the top penalty kill in the playoffs last season to 15th among the 16 playoff teams this season.

The Oilers have allowed 14 goals on 37 opportunities through 12 playoff games. They gave up four on 70 attempts in 25 playoff games last season.