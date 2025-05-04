DeBoer gets another lifelong memory in latest Game 7 win as Stars coach

Improves to 9-0 all-time after Dallas rallies to defeat Avalanche

DeBoer behind bench in latest Game 7 win

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DALLAS -- It’s not just that Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is 9-0 in Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, setting the NHL record for Game 7 wins. It’s how.

“It’s memories for a lifetime,” he said.

DeBoer’s latest win was unforgettable. The Stars trailed 2-0 in the third period Saturday. They were minutes from elimination in the Western Conference First Round when forward Mikko Rantanen erupted for three goals and an assist, leading them to a 4-2 victory against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche.

Rantanen was the first player in NHL history to have a hat trick in a single period of a Game 7, let alone the third period of a Game 7.

“I never felt we were going to lose, even when it was 2-0 and we didn’t have anything going,” DeBoer said. “There’s a belief in that room that something was going to happen, and obviously Rantanen put the team on his back in the last 10 minutes.

“But I think the group’s pretty special. They’ve had a lot of stuff thrown at them from an adversity point of view, and they keep responding, keep responding and keep answering the doubters. I felt something was going to happen. I couldn’t have predicted that.

“I’ve only been a part of one other game like that.”

Avalanche at Stars | Recap | Round 1, Game 7

There have been only three other games like that in NHL history -- a multigoal, third-period comeback to win a Game 7. The previous one came in the Western Conference First Round in 2019, when the San Jose Sharks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime.

San Jose’s coach?

DeBoer.

The Sharks trailed 3-0 in the third period when Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin took a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking Sharks forward Joe Pavelski. San Jose erupted for four power-play goals, taking 4-3 lead. After giving up the tying goal late in regulation, the Sharks won in overtime.

“The fact that I’ve won two Game 7s, I’ve been a part of two Game 7s on the right side of that type of game is just …” DeBoer said, his voice trailing off. “It’s crazy.”

You need good fortune and good teams to go 9-0 in Game 7s, but you need good coaching too.

This is no fluke. DeBoer has won 92 playoff games, first among active coaches, eighth in NHL history. Only the late Pat Quinn has won more games (94) without winning the Stanley Cup.

DeBoer has won 18 series in 10 playoff appearances, and he will have a chance to add to that in the second round against the St. Louis Blues or the Winnipeg Jets, who play Game 7 of their first-round series at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).

Twice, DeBoer has reached the Stanley Cup Final, with the New Jersey Devils in 2012 and the Sharks in 2016. Each of those runs included a Game 7 win.

The previous five times his team qualified for the playoffs, it made the Western Conference Final -- the Sharks in 2019, the Golden Knights in 2020 and 2021, and the Stars in 2023 and 2024. He won two Game 7s in 2019. Each of the other runs included a Game 7 win.

“I don’t think as a kid I dreamt of coaching in Game 7,” DeBoer said. “That wasn’t my dream. But to be involved in a Game 7, that’s the juice that we do this for. …

“They’re all so different, so many different situations -- on the road, at home, overtime, double overtime. Obviously, great memories. I mean, I don’t have any bad ones, and I’m not looking to have any.”

DeBoer was tied for the Game 7 wins record among coaches with Darryl Sutter, who went 8-3 in his career.

He got to know Sutter while working as an assistant under Brent Sutter, Darryl’s brother, with Canada ahead of the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship. That was the team that included Patrice Bergeron, Sidney Crosby and company, who defeated Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Russia 6-1 for the gold medal.

At summer camp in Calgary, Brent invited Darryl to be a guest coach.

“He walked into the dressing room, you’d have thought it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final,” DeBoer said. “I mean, these kids were just like … Just peeling the paint off the walls in the middle of July.”

DeBoer laughed.

“I think Darryl and I have different approaches,” he continued. “I’m not sure I could pull that off.”

That’s not DeBoer’s strength or his style. He has talked many times about how much he enjoys the unique challenge of coaching in the playoffs -- facing one team night after night, adjusting over the course of a series. His players talk about his detail-oriented, business-as-usual preparation.

How is DeBoer on the day of a Game 7?

“It’s just another game,” Stars center Wyatt Johnston said. “Obviously, it’s a big one. Nothing too crazy.”

How was DeBoer after another crazy Game 7 on Saturday?

“Like Coach Pete said in his speech to us at the end,” Johnston said, “there was never a doubt.”

Related Content

Rantanen gets hat trick, Stars rally past Avalanche in 3rd to win Game 7

Rantanen has hat trick, 4 points for Stars in 3rd period of Game 7 to eliminate former Avalanche teammates

Rantanen's hat trick, 4-point night

Johnston buries PPG for go-ahead goal

Latest News

Strome resident 'hockey nerd,' playmaker for Capitals ahead of 2nd round against Hurricanes

Tkachuk misses Panthers practice, OK to play Game 1 against Maple Leafs

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s epic Game 7 for Stars

Avalanche eliminated from playoffs due to Rantanen's performance, special teams

Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 7 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Thompson vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Eastern 2nd Round

Scheifele won't play for Jets in Game 7 against Blues

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stolarz vs. Bobrovsky goalie matchup in Eastern 2nd Round

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Eastern Conference 2nd Round preview

Jets, Blues to face off in Game 7 of Western Conference 1st Round

Robertson, Heiskanen set to return for Stars in Western 2nd Round

Rantanen has hat trick, 4 points for Stars in 3rd period of Game 7 to eliminate former Avalanche teammates

NHL announces dates for 3 2nd round Stanley Cup Playoff series

Stars to play Jets or Blues in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule