DeBoer gets another lifelong memory in latest Game 7 win as Stars coach

There have been only three other games like that in NHL history -- a multigoal, third-period comeback to win a Game 7. The previous one came in the Western Conference First Round in 2019, when the San Jose Sharks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime.

San Jose’s coach?

DeBoer.

The Sharks trailed 3-0 in the third period when Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin took a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking Sharks forward Joe Pavelski. San Jose erupted for four power-play goals, taking 4-3 lead. After giving up the tying goal late in regulation, the Sharks won in overtime.

“The fact that I’ve won two Game 7s, I’ve been a part of two Game 7s on the right side of that type of game is just …” DeBoer said, his voice trailing off. “It’s crazy.”

You need good fortune and good teams to go 9-0 in Game 7s, but you need good coaching too.

This is no fluke. DeBoer has won 92 playoff games, first among active coaches, eighth in NHL history. Only the late Pat Quinn has won more games (94) without winning the Stanley Cup.

DeBoer has won 18 series in 10 playoff appearances, and he will have a chance to add to that in the second round against the St. Louis Blues or the Winnipeg Jets, who play Game 7 of their first-round series at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).

Twice, DeBoer has reached the Stanley Cup Final, with the New Jersey Devils in 2012 and the Sharks in 2016. Each of those runs included a Game 7 win.

The previous five times his team qualified for the playoffs, it made the Western Conference Final -- the Sharks in 2019, the Golden Knights in 2020 and 2021, and the Stars in 2023 and 2024. He won two Game 7s in 2019. Each of the other runs included a Game 7 win.

“I don’t think as a kid I dreamt of coaching in Game 7,” DeBoer said. “That wasn’t my dream. But to be involved in a Game 7, that’s the juice that we do this for. …

“They’re all so different, so many different situations -- on the road, at home, overtime, double overtime. Obviously, great memories. I mean, I don’t have any bad ones, and I’m not looking to have any.”

DeBoer was tied for the Game 7 wins record among coaches with Darryl Sutter, who went 8-3 in his career.

He got to know Sutter while working as an assistant under Brent Sutter, Darryl’s brother, with Canada ahead of the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship. That was the team that included Patrice Bergeron, Sidney Crosby and company, who defeated Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Russia 6-1 for the gold medal.

At summer camp in Calgary, Brent invited Darryl to be a guest coach.

“He walked into the dressing room, you’d have thought it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final,” DeBoer said. “I mean, these kids were just like … Just peeling the paint off the walls in the middle of July.”

DeBoer laughed.

“I think Darryl and I have different approaches,” he continued. “I’m not sure I could pull that off.”

That’s not DeBoer’s strength or his style. He has talked many times about how much he enjoys the unique challenge of coaching in the playoffs -- facing one team night after night, adjusting over the course of a series. His players talk about his detail-oriented, business-as-usual preparation.

How is DeBoer on the day of a Game 7?

“It’s just another game,” Stars center Wyatt Johnston said. “Obviously, it’s a big one. Nothing too crazy.”

How was DeBoer after another crazy Game 7 on Saturday?

“Like Coach Pete said in his speech to us at the end,” Johnston said, “there was never a doubt.”