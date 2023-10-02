Ducks 5, Coyotes 4

Terry tied it 4-4 at 19:25 before Hagg scored at 19:44 for the 5-4 final.

Ryan Strome scored twice, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Anaheim

Dylan Guenther, Zach Sanford, Michael Carcone and Jan Jenik scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 17 saves for Arizona.

Carcone gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:20 of the first period.

Strome tied it 1-1 at 13:57, but Sanford put Arizona back in front 2-1 at 17:50.

Jenik pushed it to 3-1 at 18:55.

Strome scored his second of the period 15 seconds later to cut it to 3-2. Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had the assist on the play for his first point this preseason.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx tied it 3-3 at 11:12 of the second period.

Guenther gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 15:35.