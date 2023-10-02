Latest News

Hockeyville was meaningful for Senators' Batherson

Batherson, Senators make most of Kraft Hockeyville in Sydney, Nova Scotia
Preseason roundup: Senators win at Hockeyville

Preseason roundup: Senators defeat Panthers at Kraft Hockeyville
Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks

Training Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks
 Brandon Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown

Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown rink
Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur
NHL top players numbers 20 to 11

NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11
Chris Snows death brings outpouring of love from hockey community

Snow’s death brings outpouring of love, support from hockey community
Panthers, Senators receive warm Hockeyville welcome

Panthers, Senators receive warm welcome in Sydney for Hockeyville
NHL preseason results September 30

Preseason roundup: Hughes' 3 points lift Canucks past Oilers
Fellow rookies confident Bedard will thrive in NHL

Fellow rookies confident Bedard will make smooth transition to NHL
St. Louis Blues 2023-24 season preview

Blues season preview: Krug, Kyrou to help bid to return to playoffs
Ottawa Senators 2023-24 season preview

Senators season preview: Korpisalo could help end playoff drought
Mohns was legendary on, off ice for Bruins

Mohns achieved 'most legendary' status on, off ice for Bruins
Flames assistant GM Snow dies of ALS at 42

Snow, Flames assistant general manager, dies of ALS at 42
Crosby embraces Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins 

Crosby embracing Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins for preseason game
Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Comedian Kreischer, star of 'The Machine,' takes to ice with Ducks

Ducks 5, Coyotes 4

Troy Terry preseason

© Josh Lavallee / Getty Images

Troy Terry and Robert Hagg scored 19 seconds apart in the final minute of regulation for the Anaheim Ducks, who rallied for the 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, on Sunday.

Terry tied it 4-4 at 19:25 before Hagg scored at 19:44 for the 5-4 final.

Ryan Strome scored twice, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Anaheim

Dylan GuentherZach Sanford, Michael Carcone and Jan Jenik scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 17 saves for Arizona.

Carcone gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:20 of the first period.

Strome tied it 1-1 at 13:57, but Sanford put Arizona back in front 2-1 at 17:50.

Jenik pushed it to 3-1 at 18:55.

Strome scored his second of the period 15 seconds later to cut it to 3-2. Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had the assist on the play for his first point this preseason.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx tied it 3-3 at 11:12 of the second period.

Guenther gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 15:35.