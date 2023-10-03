Latest News

Camp Buzz: Krug to make preseason debut for Blues

Training Camp Buzz: Krug makes preseason debut for Blues
Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators blank Penguins

Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins
Kings ‘Behind the Glass’ debuts tonight on NHL Network

‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
How 8 East teams can get back to playoffs

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage

EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 season preview

Flyers season preview: Healthy Couturier, Atkinson could provide spark
San Jose Sharks 2023-24 season preview

Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild
Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly rivals

Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly collegiate rivals
Hockeyville was meaningful for Senators' Batherson

Batherson, Senators make most of Kraft Hockeyville in Sydney, Nova Scotia
Preseason roundup: Senators win at Hockeyville

Preseason roundup: Senators defeat Panthers at Kraft Hockeyville
Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks

Training Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks
 Brandon Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown

Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown rink
Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

Devils 6, Islanders 5

NYI@NJD: Bratt rips in a shot for a hat trick

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jesper Bratt had a hat trick and an assist for the New Jersey Devils, who held off the New York Islanders for a 6-5 win at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

John Marino had two goals and an assist, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Toffoli and Kevin Bahl each had two assists for New Jersey. Akira Schmid made 15 saves.

Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist, and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist for New York. Ilya Sorokin allowed five goals on 18 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Kenneth Appleby, who made four saves.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 3:44 of the first period, and Brock Nelson pushed it to 2-0 at 8:16.

Marino cut it to 2-1 at 10:02.

Bratt tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 2:14 of the second period. He then gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 3:54 when he beat Sorokin five-hole from the left face-off circle.

Engvall tied it 3-3 at 6:03, but Marino responded for the Devils to make it 4-3 at 10:40.

Hughes scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle to make it 5-3 at 12:21.

Barzal scored 11 seconds into the third to get the Islanders to within 5-4.

Bratt completed the hat trick at 4:18 to make it 6-4.

Anders Lee scored on a redirection at 16:23 for the 6-5 final.