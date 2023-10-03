Devils 6, Islanders 5

John Marino had two goals and an assist, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Toffoli and Kevin Bahl each had two assists for New Jersey. Akira Schmid made 15 saves.

Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist, and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist for New York. Ilya Sorokin allowed five goals on 18 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Kenneth Appleby, who made four saves.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 3:44 of the first period, and Brock Nelson pushed it to 2-0 at 8:16.

Marino cut it to 2-1 at 10:02.

Bratt tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 2:14 of the second period. He then gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 3:54 when he beat Sorokin five-hole from the left face-off circle.

Engvall tied it 3-3 at 6:03, but Marino responded for the Devils to make it 4-3 at 10:40.

Hughes scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle to make it 5-3 at 12:21.

Barzal scored 11 seconds into the third to get the Islanders to within 5-4.

Bratt completed the hat trick at 4:18 to make it 6-4.

Anders Lee scored on a redirection at 16:23 for the 6-5 final.