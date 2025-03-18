Red Wings at Capitals projected lineups

RED WINGS (32-29-6) at CAPITALS (44-15-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360, TVAS
Red Wings projected lineup
Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Tyler Motte -- Michael Rasmussen -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Petr Mrazek
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Dominik Shine
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
DeBrincat is expected to play his 600th NHL game. … Forwards Strome and Frank, each of whom missed practice Monday because of illness, skated Tuesday. … Thompson will make his second straight start. Coach Spencer Carbery said he no will longer rotate goalies and will make decisions on a game-by-game basis.