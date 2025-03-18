Red Wings at Capitals projected lineups

RED WINGS (32-29-6) at CAPITALS (44-15-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360, TVAS

Red Wings projected lineup

Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Tyler Motte -- Michael Rasmussen -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Petr Mrazek

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Dominik Shine

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

DeBrincat is expected to play his 600th NHL game. … Forwards Strome and Frank, each of whom missed practice Monday because of illness, skated Tuesday. … Thompson will make his second straight start. Coach Spencer Carbery said he no will longer rotate goalies and will make decisions on a game-by-game basis.