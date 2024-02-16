Lindholm scores twice, Canucks ease past Red Wings for 3rd win in row

J.T. Miller and Nikita Zadorov scored for the Canucks (37-12-6), who have won three straight games and are 13-1-3 in their past 17. Thatcher Demko made 27 saves.

J.T. Compher scored, and Alex Lyon made 17 saves for the Red Wings (27-20-6), who have lost the first two games of a four-game road trip and three of their past four overall.

Miller gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 7:37 of the first period after intercepting a pass by defenseman Jeff Petry inside the blue line and using a screen from Brock Boeser to score on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle high-glove side.

Lindholm made it 2-0 at 9:31 on the rush with a wrist shot through the legs of defenseman Jake Walman and over Lyon’s blocker. It was his home debut for the Canucks after being acquired in a Jan. 31 trade from the Calgary Flames.

Zadorov pushed it to 3-0 at 12:51 of the second period, scoring on a screened shot from just behind the left circle.

It was Zadorov’s first goal for Vancouver since being acquired in a Nov. 30 trade with the Flames, and it came in his first game back from a two-game suspension for a high hit on Detroit forward Lucas Raymond during a 4-3 overtime loss in Detroit on Saturday.

Compher cut it to 3-1 at 14:25 with a quick wrist shot after the puck deflected across the slot. It was his 100th NHL goal.

Lindholm made it 4-1 at 12:59 of the third period, scoring off the rush on a delayed penalty. Pettersson initially missed on a 2-on-1 pass to Nils Hoglander, but retrieved the puck and fed it cross-ice to a trailing Lindholm for a short-side one timer from the left hash mark.