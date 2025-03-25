Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Detroit scored three of its five goals in the third period despite being limited to a total of 14 shots on goal.

Elmer Soderblom and Marco Kasper also scored for the Red Wings (33-31-6), who had lost eight of 10 and ended a six-game road losing streak. Petr Mrazek, who left at 1:48 of the first period with an undisclosed injury and did not return, made one save. Alex Lyon stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief.

The Red Wings pulled within three points of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Dylan Guenther scored for Utah (32-28-11), which had won two in a row and three of four. Karel Vejmelka allowed four goals on 13 shots.

Utah remained six points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the West.

Guenther gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:46 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer past Lyon off a pass from Clayton Keller.

Soderblom tied it 1-1 at 5:08 on a feed from Vladimir Tarasenko.

Kasper gave Detroit a 2-1 at 1:34 of the second period after the puck went off his stick and bounced off Utah forward Lawson Crouse for the goal.

Austin Watson extended it to 3-1 at 9:51 of the third period, deflecting a shot by Simon Edvinsson. It was Watson’s first goal since Dec. 31, 2023, with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

DeBrincat made it 4-1 at 17:06 with an empty-net goal at 17:06, and Tyler Motte scored at 18:32 for the 5-1 final.