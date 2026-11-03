Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-5-3) at LIGHTNING (8-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; DSN, The Spot
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- John Leonard
Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Nate Danielson
Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Ilya Mikheyev -- Dominic James -- Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Yanni Gourde (hip)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. Gibson is expected to start in goal after Tarasov made 23 saves in the opener of the back-to-back. ... Girgensons, a forward, participated in the Lightning’s optional morning skate but will not play.