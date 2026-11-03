Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (7-5-3) at LIGHTNING (8-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; DSN, The Spot

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- John Leonard

Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Nate Danielson

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev -- Dominic James -- Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Yanni Gourde (hip)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. Gibson is expected to start in goal after Tarasov made 23 saves in the opener of the back-to-back. ... Girgensons, a forward, participated in the Lightning’s optional morning skate but will not play.

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