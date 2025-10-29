Larkin gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Blues

“A really good start to the trip,” Larkin said of Detroit’s five-game road trip that started Tuesday. “I think a good road game out of our team. That’s something that we’ve been looking to do. The third point is a total team win. All the lines were good, all the 'D' pairs played really solid, and [John Gibson] was great. We had a great third period. A lot of positives and a really good way to start the trip.”

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, and Ben Chiarot and Elmer Soderblom scored for the Red Wings (7-3-0), who swept the season series from the Blues after winning 6-4 in Detroit on Saturday. Gibson made 20 saves.

“I thought we played a pretty solid game,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We played well offensively when we needed to. I thought we checked much better through the neutral zone coming into our zone and we were connected on our breakouts. All of the sudden you’ve got the puck a little bit more. When that happens, they’ve got less scoring opportunities and it tends to go your way.”

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis (3-6-1), which lost 6-3 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and is 0-4-1 in its past five games. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.

“It’s been a tough stretch,” St. Louis defenseman Cam Fowler said. “I’m not sure you can point to one thing in particular, but it’s a long season and it’s up to us to dig ourselves out of it and try and support each other and just find a way to keep pushing forward.

“I think we’re disappointed. We’re frustrated with some of the results we’ve been getting. Listen, it’s a hard league. It’s competitive every single night, and if you’re not on your A game and doing things the right way, then things can get away from you. We expect a lot better, so that part is surprising to us, but we’ve got to just dig in and find a way to claw out of it. That’s the only option that we have.”