Red Wings sign Hutchinson with goalies Husso, Lyon each sidelined

Ville Husso is out week to week and Alex Lyon will be sidelined until after the holiday break, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday.

The goalie stopped six of eight shots before leaving a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

Lyon left a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 6:10 of the second period because of an upper-body injury. He made 14 saves on 15 shots before he was replaced by Husso, who made 18 saves.

Lyon, who signed as a free agent July 1, is 4-3-0 with a 2.14 GAA, .932 save percentage and one shutout this season.

With Husso (9-5-0, 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage) and Lyon sidelined, the Red Wings signed goalie Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday for the remainder of the season. He is expected to dress when the Red Wings face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN).

Detroit (15-12-4) is fourth in the Atlantic Division and has lost three straight games and six of seven (1-5-1).