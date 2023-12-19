Red Wings sign Hutchinson with goalies Husso, Lyon each sidelined

Forward Kostin also out week to week for Detroit, which has lost 6 of 7

DET Michael Hutchinson

Ville Husso is out week to week and Alex Lyon will be sidelined until after the holiday break, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday.

The goalie stopped six of eight shots before leaving a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

Lyon left a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 6:10 of the second period because of an upper-body injury. He made 14 saves on 15 shots before he was replaced by Husso, who made 18 saves.

Lyon, who signed as a free agent July 1, is 4-3-0 with a 2.14 GAA, .932 save percentage and one shutout this season.

With Husso (9-5-0, 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage) and Lyon sidelined, the Red Wings signed goalie Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday for the remainder of the season. He is expected to dress when the Red Wings face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, SN).

Detroit (15-12-4) is fourth in the Atlantic Division and has lost three straight games and six of seven (1-5-1).

The crew on the state of the Detroit Red Wings

Hutchinson is 5-7-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage in 13 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League this season. The 34-year-old is 57-61-18 with a 2.93 GAA, .902 save percentage and six shutouts in 153 NHL games (126 starts) for the Jets, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Following the game Wednesday, the Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday before visiting the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Their first game after the holiday break is at the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27.

Forward Klim Kostin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is week to week after he left the game against the Ducks with an upper-body injury following a collision with Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas in the second period. Kostin has three points (two goals, one assist) in 23 games this season.

