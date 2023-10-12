Latest News

Red Wings at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (0-0-0) at DEVILS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron

Robby Fabbri -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Alex Lyon

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Tomas Nosek -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller, Nathan Bastian

Injured: None

Status report

Maatta, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Husso will start, and Reimer will back him up. ... The Devils did not conduct line rushes during their morning skate Thursday. ... Vanecek will start.