Red Wings at Devils

RED WINGS (0-0-0) at DEVILS (0-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron
Robby Fabbri -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Alex Lyon
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Tomas Nosek -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller, Nathan Bastian
Injured: None
Status report
Maatta, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Husso will start, and Reimer will back him up. ... The Devils did not conduct line rushes during their morning skate Thursday. ... Vanecek will start.