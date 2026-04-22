Lewis retires from NHL after 17 seasons, won Stanley Cup twice with Kings

39-year-old forward also played for Jets, Flames over 1,034 regular-season games

Trevor Lewis LAK 2012 lifting stanley cup
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Trevor Lewis announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 17 seasons.

The 39-year-old forward last played in the NHL in 2024-25 when he had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 60 games with the Los Angeles Kings.

Lewis had 237 points (104 goals, 133 assists) in 1,034 regular-season games with the Kings, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 106 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He spent 14 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Kings and won the Stanley Cup with them (2012, 2014).

"As a kid growing up in Utah, I could have never imagined this journey," Lewis said in a post on social media. "Playing over 1,000 games and winning two Stanley Cups. Those milestones aren't just numbers to me, they represent years of sacrifice, perseverance, and a deep love for the game."

Selected by Los Angeles in the first round (No. 17) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Lewis spent the 2006-07 season with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League and also played in eight games with Manchester of the American Hockey League. He spent the majority of the next three seasons in the AHL before becoming a regular for the Kings in 2010-11.

"I want to especially thank the Los Angeles Kings organization for believing in me from day one," Lewis said. "You gave me an opportunity to chase this dream, and together we built something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"Hockey has given me more than I could ever ask for -- brothers in the locker room, lessons that shaped me as a man, and memories that will last forever."

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