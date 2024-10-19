Red Wings score 3 in 3rd, hand Predators 5th straight loss to start season

Steven Stamkos scored his first goal with Nashville (0-5-0), which has been outscored 23-10 and lost five straight games to start a season for the first time in history. Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

"We've been a little inconsistent," Stamkos said. "We show it in spurts and it looks great, and then we don't and it isn't. It is tough to win in this league if you aren't competing for the full 60 minutes."

Andrew Copp scored twice, and Alex Lyon made 37 saves for the Red Wings (2-3-0), who have gotten each of their wins this season against Nashville, including 3-0 in Detroit on Oct. 12.

"They are obviously a desperate team, so we came in desperate ourselves," Lyon said. "This is a tough place to win on the road, because they are really talented."