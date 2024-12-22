Laine scores 5th goal in 3 games, Canadiens sweep home-and-home from Red Wings

MONTREAL -- Patrik Laine scored his fifth power-play goal in three games, and the Montreal Canadiens swept back-to-back games against the Detroit Red Wings with a 5-1 win at Bell Centre on Saturday.
Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson each had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves in his ninth straight start for Montreal (14-16-3), which has won three straight for the first time this season.
Joe Veleno scored, and Alex Lyon made 19 saves for the Red Wings (13-16-4), who had won three of four before losing 4-3 to the Canadiens at home Friday.
Veleno scored at 6:41 of the first period to give Detroit a 1-0 lead. He was unmarked to the right of the crease to deflect Jonatan Berggren’s sharp pass from the slot inside the right post.
Juraj Slafkovsky tied it 1-1 at 14:14 when he deflected Suzuki’s shot from the point.
Jake Evans gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 15:26. He cut across the top of the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot over Lyon’s right shoulder from the top of the slot.
Laine made it 3-1 at 19:21 with his eighth power-play goal in nine games since making his season and Canadiens debut Dec. 3. He took a pass from Hutson high in the left face-off circle and scored with a low shot that deflected into the net off Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot’s stick.
Suzuki got the secondary assist on the goal; he and Hutson each has seven assists on Laine’s power-play goals.
Emil Heineman put the Canadiens up 4-1 at 2:40 of the second period with a wrist shot under Lyon’s right pad from the slot.
Brendan Gallagher pushed it to 5-1 at 13:03. He ripped a one-timed slap shot past Lyon’s glove from above the right face-off circle on a backhand pass from Josh Anderson.