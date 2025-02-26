Red Wings score 3 unanswered, rally past Wild to stay hot 

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for Detroit (30-22-6), which has won two in a row and nine of its past 11 (9-1-1). Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

Marco Rossi and Jakub Lauko scored for Minnesota (34-20-4) which had won three straight, including 4-3 in overtime against the Red Wings on Saturday. Filip Gustavsson made 13 saves.

Tarasenko cut the deficit 2-1 at 10:12 of the second period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a seam pass from Erik Gustafsson.

Edvinsson tied it 2-2 at 13:12 with a one-timer from the left point off a drop pass from Alex DeBrincat.

Edvinsson put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 at 11:35 of the third when his slap shot from the top of the left circle went over Gustavsson’s glove.

Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:17 of the first period with a power-play goal. Talbot knocked down Matt Boldy’s shot from the right circle, but Rossi found the rebound and reached around the goalie’s pads to stuff it in.

Lauko increased the lead 2-0 at 11:11 with a tap in at the top of the crease after Devin Shore drove through the right circle and slid a pass to the front of the net. It was Lauko’s first game back after missing the past three with a lower-body injury.