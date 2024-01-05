Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings defeat Kings in shootout

Jeff Petry scored, and Daniel Sprong had two assists for the Red Wings (19-16-4), who have won three of their past four games. Alex Lyon made 40 saves.

Adrian Kempe scored twice for the Kings (20-9-6), who have lost four games in a row for the first time this season (0-2-2). David Rittich made 24 saves, and Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had two assists.

Fabbri gave Detroit its first lead, 3-2 at 5:24 of the third period, putting in Sprong’s rebound one second after a power play expired.

Kempe tied it 3-3 at 15:43 on a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Lyon under his right arm.

Kempe put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 1:50 of the first period when he put in Laferriere’s pass at the top of the crease.

Matt Roy scored his first goal of the season for the Kings to make it 2-0 at 4:18, putting in a rebound from the slot off Anze Kopitar’s shot off the rush.

Fabbri cut it to 2-1 at 9:59 of the second when he put in a centering pass from Olli Maatta at the top of the crease.

Jeff Petry tied it 2-2 at 17:21 on a slap shot from the right point through traffic.