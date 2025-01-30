Red Wings at Oilers projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno -- Jonathan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gusafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Dominik Shine
Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
Tarasenko will return after missing a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday because of an illness; Shine, a forward, will be scratched. ... Klingberg will make his Oilers and season debut; he was limited to 14 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season because of hip surgery. ... Kapanen, a forward, comes out for Jeff Skinner ... Stuart Skinner will return and start after missing a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday to be with his wife, who was giving birth.