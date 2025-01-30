Red Wings at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
RED WINGS (24-21-5) at OILERS (32-15-3)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNP, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno -- Jonathan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gusafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Dominik Shine

Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Corey Perry -- Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Tarasenko will return after missing a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday because of an illness; Shine, a forward, will be scratched. ... Klingberg will make his Oilers and season debut; he was limited to 14 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season because of hip surgery. ... Kapanen, a forward, comes out for Jeff Skinner ... Stuart Skinner will return and start after missing a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday to be with his wife, who was giving birth.

