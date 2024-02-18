Kane has goal, assist, Red Wings shut out Flames

Kane extended his point streak to four games since returning from a lower-body injury Feb. 10. He has two goals and four assists over that span.

It was the second shutout of the season for Reimer, who was making his first start since Jan. 14.

Lucas Raymond also had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher and David Perron scored for the Red Wings (28-20-6), who lost their previous two games.

Jacob Markstrom was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 12 shots for the Flames (25-25-5), who have lost three straight following a four-game winning streak. Dan Vladar made eight saves in relief.

Calgary went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Kane scored three seconds into a power play to put Detroit up 1-0 at 14:56 of the first period. He one-timed a pass from Moritz Seider by Markstrom's blocker after a face-off win by Robby Fabbri.

Compher extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:59 with a shot along the ice that beat Markstrom between the legs after deflecting off the stick of Rasmus Andersson.

The goals came after Reimer made a right-pad save on Jonathan Huberdeau's wrist shot from the high slot at 12:23, and a sprawling glove stop on Andrei Kuzmenko's slap shot at 12:32.

Larkin made it 3-0 at 5:12 of the second period when he tapped in a centering pass into the crease from Kane 19 seconds into on a 4-on-3 power play.

Perron pushed it to 4-0 at 6:41 when he one-timed a setup into the slot from Andrew Copp by Markstrom's blocker.

Markstrom was replaced by Vladar after the goal.

The Flames outshot the Red Wings 16-8 in the second.

Raymond beat Vladar with a wrist shot at 15:40 of the third period for the 5-0 final.