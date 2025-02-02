Talbot makes 33 saves, Red Wings top Flames for 5th straight win

CALGARY -- Cam Talbot made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on to win their fifth straight game, 3-1 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.
Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings (26-21-5), who have points in six straight.
"It gives us a lot of confidence," Talbot said. "We can win 2-1 games, 1-0 games, 5-2 games. We're winning a whole bunch of different ways right now and that's what good teams do this time of year. We're playing as good as anyone in the League right now so we're feeling pretty good."
Nazem Kadri scored, and Dustin Wolf made 22 saves for the Flames (25-19-7), who have lost three of four.
"I think we probably deserved to win, I'd say," Kadri said. "I really liked most of our game. Obviously a couple breakdowns and they're an opportunistic team, a team that's got talent on their roster, and they made us pay. For the most part I think we were pretty good tonight."
Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee each made his Calgary debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Frost had three shots in 17:37 of ice time, and Farabee had one hit in 18:01.
"I liked them both," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "I thought they did a good job. It's been a long couple days for them and I thought they did a good job. We threw them pretty much into every situation and I thought both guys handled it well."
Larkin shot through MacKenzie Weegar's legs and over Wolf's left pad and under his glove to put Detroit up 1-0 at 8:27.
"He just kind of pulls everyone along with him," Talbot said. "You see (Lucas) Raymond elevate his game and a couple other guys, too... you put Marco Kasper in that category as well. He's just been dragging everyone into the fight and everybody's been following."
Dominik Shine earned an assist on Larkin's goal for his first NHL point in his third NHL game. Shine, 31, signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Jan. 27 after spending parts of nine seasons with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Detroit's minor league affiliate.
"I was done," Shine said. "I was done playing, and to be here is amazing. Obviously there's doubt. You doubt yourself. 'What am I doing? Am I going to keep playing in the minors? Am I going to do this forever?' So, I mean, to get that point means the world to me."
Edvinsson made it 2-0 with a wrist shot short side by Wolf's blocker at 19:14.
Kadri scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle on the power play to pull the Flames to 2-1 at 8:34 of the third period.
"I felt like there was some room to attack and just tried to pick a corner and it went in," Kadri said.
Copp scored into an empty net with 54 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.
"It's nice to see we can win in a lot of different ways," Talbot said. "Sometimes you pull them out when you don't have your best. Give them a lot of credit. They came out hard. We knew they were going to. This is a tough building, and they just made that trade so you know those new guys were going to come out here flying. Give our guys credit. We weathered the storm at the beginning and got a couple big goals and locked it down from there."
NOTES: Detroit is 13-4-1 under coach Todd McLellan, who was hired to replace Derek Lalonde on Dec. 26. ... Larkin, who will represent Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, has four points (two goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak and 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 15 games since Jan. 1. ... The Red Wings improved to 18-1-1 when leading after two periods.