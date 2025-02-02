Talbot makes 33 saves, Red Wings top Flames for 5th straight win

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee each made his Calgary debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Frost had three shots in 17:37 of ice time, and Farabee had one hit in 18:01.

"I liked them both," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "I thought they did a good job. It's been a long couple days for them and I thought they did a good job. We threw them pretty much into every situation and I thought both guys handled it well."

Larkin shot through MacKenzie Weegar's legs and over Wolf's left pad and under his glove to put Detroit up 1-0 at 8:27.

"He just kind of pulls everyone along with him," Talbot said. "You see (Lucas) Raymond elevate his game and a couple other guys, too... you put Marco Kasper in that category as well. He's just been dragging everyone into the fight and everybody's been following."

Dominik Shine earned an assist on Larkin's goal for his first NHL point in his third NHL game. Shine, 31, signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Jan. 27 after spending parts of nine seasons with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Detroit's minor league affiliate.

"I was done," Shine said. "I was done playing, and to be here is amazing. Obviously there's doubt. You doubt yourself. 'What am I doing? Am I going to keep playing in the minors? Am I going to do this forever?' So, I mean, to get that point means the world to me."

Edvinsson made it 2-0 with a wrist shot short side by Wolf's blocker at 19:14.